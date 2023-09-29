ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District Transportation Authority has partnered with the American Cancer Society to commemorate the continuation of their “Men Wear Pink” campaign, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. As part of the initiative, the CDTA unveiled two new pink buses on September 29 that will soon be hitting the streets of the Capital District.

CDTA

2023 marks the eighth year of the CDTA’s participation in the “Men Wear Pink” campaign, which raises awareness and support for those battling breast cancer. The CDTA has raised more than $16,000 this year for the campaign, and has raised over $100,000 since 2016.

“This is always an exciting time of year for us,” said CDTA CEO Carm Basile. “The energy

surrounding the roll-out of our pink buses is immeasurable each year. This campaign not only

raises critical dollars for the American Cancer Society, but it also brings our entire workforce

together, all working toward a common goal. It’s great to see.”