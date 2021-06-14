CDTA to receive nearly $2.5M from American Rescue Plan

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District Transit Authority (CDTA) will receive $2,490,772 under the American Rescue Plan for the Washington / Western BRT project. This 8.5-mile line will include 16 stations and range from the downtown Albany Bus Terminal, through the SUNY Albany and the Harriman State Office Complex, to the Crossgates Mall.

These funds are set to be administered though the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) Capital Investment Grants (CIG) program.

The CDTA Washington / Western BRT project is one of 22 transit projects nationwide in the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) Capital Investment Grants (CIG) program slated to receive emergency funds under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which was signed into law by President Biden on March 11.

The CIG Program provides funding for major transit infrastructure capital investments nationwide. Projects accepted into the program must go through a multi-year, multi-step process. The funding does not count toward statutory Federal or CIG funding limitations, but rather is meant to assist project sponsors with their local match.