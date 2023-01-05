ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) will be launching its “DRIVE” carsharing program in the Capital Region on Friday. Six initial DRIVE locations are included in phase one of their rollout program, all located in Albany County.

According to CDTA, DRIVE carsharing offers zero-emission vehicles to its customers 24 hours a day and seven days a week. CDTA says it is their latest installment in expanding sustainable mobility offerings, joining fixed route service, STAR, CDPHP Cycle!, and FLEX on Demand.

The phase one locations are as follows-

• Albany Public Library (Delaware Avenue Branch, 331 Delaware Avenue)

• Maria College (parking lot off New Scotland Avenue entrance, Albany)

• St. Vincent de Paul Parish (900 Madison Avenue, Albany)

• Cohoes BRT Station (65 Remsen Street, Cohoes)

• Albany Public Library (Main Branch, 143 Washington Avenue)

• Albany County Department of Mental Health parking lot (175 Green Street)