CDTA to glow red, honor essential workers on February 4

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – The CDTA’s Watervliet Ave. headquarters will glow red in support of the American Heart Association and Heart Health Month. The glowing begins on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 5:30 p.m. In addition to glowing red, CDTA buses will display Wear Red Day messages to support the Capital Region event.

CDTA leaders will be joined by CDTA essential workers and the Albany Fire Department to help kick-off the month-long event.

The American Heart Association hosts the annual Capital Region Glows initiative with several

Capital Region businesses illuminating their buildings red on February 4 in anticipation of Wear

Red Day on February 5. The campaign also shows support for the American Heart Association’s

Go Red for Women campaign.