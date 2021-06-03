CDTA launching free Nature Bus in Albany County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — CDTA is launching a special bus service to take people to local parks and preserves free of cost.

The Nature Bus will run every Saturday from June 12 to September 25.

It will pick people up from six locations in the city of Albany and take them to several scenic natural areas in Albany County.

Nature Bus will stop at the following locations:

Livingston and Lark

North Pearl and State

South Pearl and State

Second and South Pearl

Second/Whitehall and Delaware

Whitehall and New Scotland



Nature Bus will make four stops each Saturday at the following locations:

• Tivoli Lake Preserve and Farm, Albany

• Pine Hollow Arboretum, Slingerlands

• Albany County Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail, Slingerlands

• Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, Delmar

• Hilton Barn Park & Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail, Voorheesville

• John Boyd Thacher State Park, Voorheesville

• Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy’s Bennett Hill Preserve, Clarksville

• Lawson Lake County Park, Feura Bush

• Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy’s Normans Kill West Preserve, Delmar

The full Nature Bus schedule can be found on the CDTA website.