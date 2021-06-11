CDTA is ‘Driving Out’ Alzheimer’s throughout June

Albany County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Northeastern New York chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is
teaming up with the Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) for the “Driving Out
Alzheimer’s” campaign. From June 11–18, CDTA bus operators, technicians and administrative
staff will “go purple” to recognize June as Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month.

CDTA employees will wear “End Alz” purple T-shirts and the CDTA fleet of buses will include digital
headway signs and on-board infotainment screens directing those living with Alzheimer’s and other
dementias, as well as their caregivers, to alz.org. Additionally, 20 bus shelters across Albany,
Schenectady, Rensselaer and Saratoga counties will remind Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers of
local Alzheimer’s Association services.

An estimated 6.2 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, including 410,000 New
Yorkers. Additionally, there are more than 11 million family members and friends providing care to
people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias.

