CDTA is ‘Driving Out’ Alzheimer’s throughout June

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Northeastern New York chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is

teaming up with the Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) for the “Driving Out

Alzheimer’s” campaign. From June 11–18, CDTA bus operators, technicians and administrative

staff will “go purple” to recognize June as Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month.

CDTA employees will wear “End Alz” purple T-shirts and the CDTA fleet of buses will include digital

headway signs and on-board infotainment screens directing those living with Alzheimer’s and other

dementias, as well as their caregivers, to alz.org. Additionally, 20 bus shelters across Albany,

Schenectady, Rensselaer and Saratoga counties will remind Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers of

local Alzheimer’s Association services.

An estimated 6.2 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, including 410,000 New

Yorkers. Additionally, there are more than 11 million family members and friends providing care to

people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias.