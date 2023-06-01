ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) is hosting a job fair on Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. at 110 Watervliet Avenue in Albany. Candidates can explore current open positions with more information online.

Those attending will get to test drive a 40-foot bus, tour the maintenance garage, and see the facility’s state-of-the-art training equipment to prepare technicians.

The CDTA is looking to hire open positions for bus operators and maintenance positions. Attendees will also learn about weekly attendance bonuses, benefits, and more.