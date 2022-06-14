ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) and the Alzheimer’s Association, Northeastern New York Chapter, came together on Tuesday to kick off the “Driving Out Alzheimer’s” campaign. June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month.

From June 14 to June 17, CDTA bus operators, technicians, and administrative staff will “go purple” by wearing “End Alz” shirts. CDTA buses will also include digital headway signs and on-board screens directing people to the Alzheimer’s Association’s website.

The Alzheimer’s Association, Northeastern New York Chapter offers free virtual education programs year-round to help those living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia, as well as their caregivers. The Northeastern New York Chapter also offers virtual caregiver support programs, and virtual social programs.