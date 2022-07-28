ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – CDPHP is partnering with local not-for-profit organization Grassroot Givers to bring two “book bikes” to events in Albany this summer. With the support of CDPHP, Grassroot Givers has launched the mobile libraries as an earth-friendly opportunity to pedal to local neighborhoods and events, sharing books and promoting literacy and book ownership throughout the summer.

The goal of the program, organizers said, is to ensure kids continue reading over the summer to avoid the so-called “summer reading slump.” The book bikes will also be equipped with toothbrushes, toothpaste, and educational information on oral health, courtesy of Delta Dental.

Although book bikes have become a mainstay nationwide, these are the first bikes of their kind in the Capital Region. To date, Grassroot Givers has shared over half a million books with people in the Albany area.

“We’re pleased to support an initiative that will promote summer reading in a whimsical and engaging way,” said Kathy Leyden, vice president of community engagement for CDPHP. “At CDPHP, we know that the summer months can mean the regression of healthy habits, so we’re happy to help offset that by providing our community with access to items they need to stay on top of their overall wellbeing.”

The CDPHP book bikes will be at the Albany Department of Recreation Playstreets events each Friday, as well as several other camps, parks, and even splash pads, weather permitting. To find out if a book bike will be pedaling into an event near you, check out Grassroot Givers’ Facebook page.