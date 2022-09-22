COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cohoes City School District (CCSD) has named Kyle McFarland the new principal of Cohoes Middle School. McFarland began his educational administration career at Cohoes Middle School in 2012 as the assistant principal and director of attendance.

“I fondly remember my time spent in Cohoes because of the caring and dedicated faculty, staff, students, and community,” McFarland said. “Returning to be a part of Cohoes Middle School and the surrounding community fills me with great joy.”

“We are very pleased to welcome Mr. McFarland back to our Cohoes community,” said Superintendent Peggy O’Shea. “His experience as a leader, his knowledge of education and his dedication to students make him a great addition to our team.”

McFarland will begin as principal on October 3, and is currently the principal and superintendent of the Minerva Central School District.