Catholic Charities holding mass food distribution events through January

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Like they’ve done many times over the past several months, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany held another community food distribution event Thursday morning.

The food distribution event took place at 833 Broadway in Albany at 9:30 a.m. with support from the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York and other community organizations. In 2020, they’ve donated over 1,000 tons—2 million pounds—of fresh, frozen, and shelf-stable food items

Earlier in the week, Catholic Charities also released their schedule for upcoming drive-in food pantry events through January:

January 6: Hoosick Falls Central School, 21187 Route 22, Hoosick Falls at noon

January 8: Boys and Girls Club, 544 Broadway, Rensselaer at 9:30 a.m.

January 13: Crosstown Plaza, 2330 Watt Street, Schenectady, 9:30a.m.

January 15: Centro Civico, 143 E. Main Street, Amsterdam, 9:30 a.m.

January 19: Macedonia Baptist Church, 26 Wilson Avenue, 9:30 a.m.

January 20: Hudson Valley Community College, 74 Vandenburg Avenue, Troy, 9:30 a.m.

January 22: 230 Green Street, Albany at 9:30 a.m.

January 25: Metropolitan Church, 105 Second Street, Albany at 9:30 a.m.

January 27: Italian Community Center, 1450 Fifth Avenue, Troy at 9:30 a.m.

January 29: Our Lady of Hope Church, 119 Reid Street, Fort Plain at 9:30 a.m.

The “drive-thru” and walk-up pantries provide supplemental and emergency food to areas with limited access to support services. Distributions are open to the public with no preregistration required. Organizers ask people not to arrive before the events start to limit traffic congestion in the area.