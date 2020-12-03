Catholic Charities holding food distribution events throughout December

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thursday morning, the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany held a mass food distribution event in Troy, and on Tuesday, there was one in Amsterdam. They have several more scheduled at 9:30 a.m. throughout the month:

December 7: Macedonia Baptist Church, 26 Wilson Avenue in Albany

December 10: Crosstown Plaza, 2330 Watt Street in Schenectady

December 14: Metropolitan Church, 105 Second Avenue in Albany

December 16: Schenectady County Community College, 78 Washington Avenue in Schenectady (time TBA)

December 18: Our Lady of Hope Church, 119 Reid Street in Fort Plain

December 23: Centro Civico (Albany), 230 Green Street in Albany

December 30: Watervliet High School, 1245 Hillside Drive in Watervliet

December 31: North Albany, 833 Broadway in Albany

The distribution is open to all and requires no preregistration. Food will be prepackaged and distributed by volunteers. Catholic Charities partners with Centro Civico, the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, and other community organizations to organize mass food distribution events.

Catholic Charities says that New Yorkers are facing layoffs, furloughs, and food insecurity. Some have been grappling with hunger for months, and some have lost loved ones to the pandemic. Their “drive-thru pantries” are meant to ease some of the burdens on families in our neighborhoods.

Catholic Charities and the Regional Food Bank say they’ve partnered to distribute over 750 tons of food this year serving about 87,000 people fresh, frozen, and shelf-stable food items.