SELKIRK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the New York State Thruway Authority, all eastbound lanes of the Castleton Bridge and exit 21A will be closed on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Westbound traffic will not be impacted by this closure.

Eastbound traffic will be able to access the Berkshire Spur by taking exit 23 (I-787) to I-90 East.