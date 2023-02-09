NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Calling all actors! Film Albany will be hosting a casting call for a commercial shooting on Wednesday, March 1, and Thursday, March 2. The shoot will be taking place in Niskayuna. Anyone with any questions regarding the shoot can email eucommercials2023@gmail.com.

Film Albany says the roles are non-speaking roles for a local online university, which follows a student navigating work, wellness, and school. They are looking to fill a Hispanic female role between 30-40 years old, which will shoot on both days, paying $1,000 a day. They’re looking for a white male, aged 30-40 on one-half day, paying $500, an African American female between the ages of 35-45 for one-half day, paying $500, and children aged 9-12 for one-half day, also paying $500. Three to four extras will also be sought out, both male and female aged 25-35, offering $200 for a half day.