ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Friends of Albany Rural Cemetery will be hosting the second annual Cars & Crypts vintage car show. The event will be held at the cemetery’s Cypress Pond from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 10.

Last year’s inaugural show saw over fifty different classic cars. Attendees will be able to vote for their favorite vehicles in various categories, as well as having the opportunity to see inside some of the cemetery’s historic vaults.

The event will offer food trucks, ice cream, a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction, and raffled off gift baskets from area businesses, including Bella Napoli Italian Bakery, Texas Road House, Nothing Bundt Cake, and Trader Joe’s. Admission to the show is free, with guided tours being run every half hour from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for $10 per person.

Albany Rural Cemetery is located at 3 Cemetery Avenue. Attendees are asked to enter using the south gate on Route 378, opposite of Van Rensselaer Boulevard.