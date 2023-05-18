ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Gillette Shows Carnival has opened at Cook Park in Colonie. The event will run from May 18 through May 29.

The carnival will feature rides, games and a wide variety of food vendors. There is no admission fee to attend, however $25 unlimited rides wristbands are available every day.

The festival will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, 1 p.m. – 9 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. Gillette Shows will then be bringing their carnival to Via Port in Rotterdam starting June 1 through June 11.

For more information, visit Gillette Shows.