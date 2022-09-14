LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cardona’s Market will be celebrating the one-year anniversary of its Latham location with samplings, specials and grand-prize giveaways on Tuesday, September 20 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The family-owned, Italian specialty market will host the event at 9 Cobbee Road.

“As we mark our first year serving the Latham community, we are humbled by the way we’ve been welcomed and are so encouraged with how we’ve seen demand grow for both our off-site catering and our diverse in-store offerings, including fresh, hand-crafted sandwiches and from scratch Italian dishes using our famous recipes that date back nearly eight decades,” said Cardona’s Market Owner and Executive Chef Robert Cardona.

The event will include samples of locally owned Greenfield’s Forever Pickles, three varieties of locally owned healthy gourmet soup, samples of Cardona’s subs, cheeses, homemade meatballs and sauces paired with Mangiamo’s fresh pasta, a Boar’s Head spin-the-wheel game with brand product giveaways and the kick-off of a week-long deli meat sale, as well as apparel and bag giveaways, among other things. Cardona’s will also be awarding a grand prize package including a portable barbeque grill, accessories and a butcher box to one lucky winner.

“As a three-generation family-owned and operated business, we take pride in sharing our rich family traditions and homemade food with our neighbors in Latham. This anniversary celebration is our way of saying thank you for the reception that we have received this past year,” said Cardona.