Car thieving juvenile charged after plainclothes sting, police say

COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Coeymans Police Department reports that they charged a 16-year-old boy in connection to a string of vehicle thefts and larcenies.

The juvenile was charged with the theft of two motor vehicles in separate incidents. The first was taken from a Van Buren Avenue home on September 25, and the next from a Main Street Driveway on October 1.

Both vehicles were stolen in the early morning and recovered later in Albany.

Police say the thefts were related to a string of vehicle break-ins around the village of Ravena in September and October. In response, detectives canvassed affected neighborhoods to develop a pattern of times and locations. They relied on public assistance, but ultimately organized a plainclothes patrol targeting the thief or thieves, which led them to the teen.

The suspect was released on an appearance ticket to reappear later at Albany County Family Court.

