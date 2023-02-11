COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person has been injured after striking a telephone pole in Colonie. The Colonie Police Department said the two-car crash happened on February 10.

On Friday around 10:45 p.m., police, fire and EMS responded to the crash near Central Avenue and Alta Road. Police said one vehicle was making a left turn onto Alta Road when an incoming vehicle on Central Avenue hit the the front left corner of the other car.

The car that was turning left spun around and hit the telephone pole in front of the Exxon station at 2044 Central Ave on the vehicle’s passenger side. National Grid was on scene to make repairs to the pole and there were no power outages, said police.

The driver of the car that hit the pole fractured several bones, but their injuries are not life-threatening, said police. The driver of the other car refused medical treatment. If you have any information or witnessed the crash, you can call the Colonie Police Traffic Safety Unit at (518) 783-2744.