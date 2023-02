ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department says there will be a car seat safety check on Tuesday, February 21, from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The check will take place at the Shaker Road Fire Department at 550 Albany Shaker Road.

Attendees are asked to use the entrance off of Maria Drive. According to AAA, only one out of every five car seats is installed correctly or used properly.