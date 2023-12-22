ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department says a 74-year-old woman was hit by a car and killed on Friday night. They’re investigating on Watervliet Avenue Extension.

Just before 6 p.m., officers responded to the area after getting a report that a vehicle hit someone. When they arrived, they found the body of the victim in the road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver stopped and cooperated with them. No identities have been revealed and no charges filed.

With the police investigation ongoing, Watervliet Ave. Extension is closed between Everett Road and Watervliet Avenue for now.

