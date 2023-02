LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An investigation is underway after a car crashed into the front of a liquor store in Loudonville on Wednesday.

Just after 6 p.m., police said an older man mistook the brake pedal for the gas pedal, and the front of his car caused damage to Anthony’s Wine and Spirits. There was no structural damage to the building, but the front door will need to be replaced.

No injuries were reported, and the driver was not issued a ticket.