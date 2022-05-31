COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Uniform Firefighters of Cohoes said Tuesday morning that a car crash on Park Avenue had closed the road between Van Schaick Avenue and Bridge Avenue. Officials with the Cohoes Fire Department said a car had collided with a house in the area, rupturing a gas line.

The car was being towed from the scene just before 8:00 a.m. Tuesday. It is unknown whether or not the driver of the car was injured in the crash.

Details are still limited at this time. Check back with NEWS10 for updates both on-air and online.