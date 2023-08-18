ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Free outdoor movie nights are returning to West Capitol Park in Albany. The Capitol Park After Dark movie series features family-friendly classic films on three Wednesdays in a row.

Movie lineup

August 23: “North by Northwest” (1959), directed by Alfred Hitchcock. The film stars Cary Grant as an innocent man who is mistaken for a spy.

August 30: “An American in Paris” (1951), directed by Vincente Minnelli. This musical romantic comedy stars Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron.

September 6: “Roman Holiday” (1953), directed by William Wyler. The film stars Audry Hepburn as a princess rebelling against her royal obligations.

The movies start at 8 p.m. and attendees should bring their own chairs and blankets. Free popcorn will be available while supplies last.

The movie series is presented by the New York State Office of General Services. West Capitol Park is located between Washington Avenue and State Street and between South Swan Street and the New York State Capitol.