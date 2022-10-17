ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The ‘Capitol Hauntings’ tours are running from now until October 31 at the New York State Capitol. The one-hour spooky attraction combines dark stories with real history for a chilling good time.

For two decades, a dedicated employee at the New York State Capitol named Stewart Lehman, has been helping bring ghost stories to life. While the free tours last about an hour, Stuart says the chilling tales might haunt you forever.

Want to sign up? Running from now until October 31, the free ‘Capitol Hauntings’ tours are offered as following:

Monday through Thursday, 5:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m.; Fridays, 3:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m.

Tours start at the information desk located in the Capitol’s State Street lobby. Heads up, the tours fill up very quickly since they’re free but they suggest checking the website often because of last minute cancellations.