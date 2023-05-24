ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Strawberry and Wine Festival is coming to the Altamont Fairgrounds on June 3 and 4. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

In September 2022, Starbird Events took over the Capital Apple and Wine Festival from Altamont Orchards. Now Starbird Events is bringing the Capital Strawberry and Wine Festival back to Altamont.

The festival includes tasting and sampling products from more than 20 wineries and

distilleries, chef demos with Ric Orlando, NY Cheese and Charcuterie paired with NY Wines

with culinary historian Jeff Roberts, food, shopping, a car museum, a farm machine museum, strawberries, a Kids Zone, live music and more. A Journey tribute band will perform on Saturday and Vermont musicians Spencer Lewis and Chas Eller on Sunday.

This event is rain or shine. Adult general admission is $10 at the door. Separate tickets for adults 21 and over are an additional $10 for unlimited tasting. Children are free. Pets are not allowed in the fairgrounds and parking is free.