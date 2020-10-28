Capital Repertory Theatre teams up for ghost tours in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Capital Repertory Theatre closed its doors in March due to the pandemic. However, they’ve found new ways to stay active in the community. Their skilled actors have been a welcome addition to the Original Albany Ghost Tour this Halloween season.

“I’ve never worked with professional actors before, and it’s such a treat,” Maeve McEneny-Johnson said.

McEneny-Johnson created the first Albany ghost tour in 2007. She says this new rendition has been a surprise smash hit. Every ticket sold out in the first weekend.

“People have been dying to get out and support the arts and to be in an environment with live theatre,” Josh Smith, Associate Artist and Musical Director at Capital Rep. “You can really see it in their eyes.”

The ghost tour has been a thrill for more than just audiences, though. Smith and several other Capital Rep performers play ghosts at different haunted locations across Albany.

“Performing again feels great. It’s been six months,” Smith said.

Capital Repertory Theatre and its artists are looking toward more unique ways to perform in the coming months. Their annual November gala is going virtual this year to raise funds for ongoing educational programs and community outreach.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES