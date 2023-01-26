Edgeless pickleball paddles maximize the playing surface area, but they don’t have the rubber edge that protects them if they are dropped.

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region’s first indoor pickleball club will be opening in Latham. True Pickleball Club is set to open in April in the former Kmart building at 195 Troy Schenectady Road.

Co-owners Jon Foshee of Concord Pools & Spas and Mike Bibbo of the promotional products company The Bibbo Group are spearheading the club. The True Pickleball Club will include pickleball courts, a pro shop, lounge and more in the 20,000-square-foot space.

Pickleball has become increasingly more popular in the Capital Region over the past few years with tournaments popping up around the area. Pickleball consists of two or four players hitting a ball over a net with solid-faced paddles.

The former Kmart property was bought by Bill Lia, the owner of Lia Auto Group and Vent Fitness, in 2017. Current tenants include the upscale farm-to-table restaurant Scarlet Knife, Vent Fitness, Dogtopia, and The Bunker, an indoor golf simulator and lounge. Upcoming tenants include Philadelphia Rock Gym and Convergence Craft.