Capital Regional Pharmacy Services hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, April 19, Capital Regional Pharmacy Services is hosting an appointment-only COVID-19 vaccination clinic for all eligible New Yorkers. The clinic will offer both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Appointments can be booked online.

Capital Regional Pharmacy Services has been administering vaccines across the region to senior housing facilities, colleges around the area, and many other organizations since the beginning of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout. This clinic will take place at 431 New Karner Road, Building 4, Suite 180, in Albany.

“We are extremely proud to play a role in this historic and unprecedented effort to serve our community and administer over 9,000 shots since January. We are very thankful for the entire staff at CRPS and all the volunteers that worked tirelessly day and night to make this happen. Only together can we end this pandemic and recover,” said Dr. Krutika Patel, Pharm.D, RPh, Pharmacy Manager.