Capital Region takes on Black Friday shopping at Crossgates Mall

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Even though Black Friday is looking a bit different this year, it’s not stopping the eager shoppers of the Capital Region from coming out to find the best deals. Even in the midst of a pandemic, the ritual to stay the same for many: Get here early and get what you need.

“I got a brand new Samsung monitor. I figured I need something new for my computer so I figured this is the best time of year to get one,” Shopper Noah Peters said.

The Delmar resident is one of many to take advantage of the deals, beating the cold and the crowds.

“I came out early just try and avoid the traffic and I know it seems a lot better than last couple years as far as people coming in,” Peters said. “Like droves of people and lots of herds, this year it seems like it’s really well managed.”

Whether customers drove five minutes or over an hour, like Dolgeville resident Jay Countryman, many walked away with exactly what they were looking for. For Countryman’s family, coming this far has been a tradition for the past 16 years.

“We usually start out first thing in the morning by 3 o’clock our time and then we head back down here to Albany, usually,” Countryman said. “Sometimes we stay over on Wolf Road and spend the night and then start shopping but we decided this year that we would just get up in the morning about 6:00 and head out.”

Though they weren’t able fully carry on the tradition, he says he was still happy to spend time with his family, adding that all retail protocols and guidelines in place assured the safety of fellow shoppers.

“A little hesitant but once we got down here, like I said, social distancing, most people stayed six feet apart,” Countryman said. “They get you in and they get you out, now we’re on our way to pick up my wife and head back home.”