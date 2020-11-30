Capital Region students fill Santa’s sleigh for the less fortunate

Capital Region BOCES students come together fill Santa’s sleigh for the less fortunate

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – They may come from vastly different communities and have vastly different career goals, but Capital Region BOCES Career and Technical School students are united in their mission this holiday season to help hundreds of families that are less fortunate.

Students from every program ranging from Diesel Tech to Global Fashion to Cosmetology are joining the effort this year to ensure kids in the area will wake up with a present this holiday season.

A wooden sleigh has been parked in the main office of the campus. Students, faculty and staff are collecting toys and monetary donations for the Schenectady City Mission.

Students in the Global Fashion Program are supporting the effort by making and selling masks to raise funds for the toy drive. When all of the monetary donations are collected, students in the Retail and Office Services Program will descend on local stores to purchase more toys and games for the youth of the City Mission.

“We understand that a lot of people are struggling. If you have the resources, sharing just a little bit can put a smile on someone’s face,” said Kayleigh Regan, a cosmetology student from South Colonie.

“It’s always important that if we are able, we help others who are less fortunate,” added Diyana Hardy, a fashion student from Schenectady.

Campus organizers said that given the pandemic, the students, faculty, and staff are driven even more to ensure happy holidays for those in need.

“This year in particular, families are struggling that might not usually struggle. COVID has impacted the ability of many families to economically make ends meet,” said Deb Toy, a social worker who oversees the Albany Campus SkillsUSA chapter. Members of the chapter are coordinating the effort.

Albany students will be collecting toys and monetary donations through December 3. Anyone wishing to make a monetary or toy donation can email debra.toy@neric.org.