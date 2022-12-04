ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of the Capital Region has been awarded a $15,000 donation from the Northeastern Insurance Agency. The organization recently received a donation of $5,000 from Northern Insurance, but the total donation rose after a local awareness campaign.

After receiving an initial donation of $5,000, the “Make More Happen” microsite held a contest where RMHC of the Capital Region had the chance to increase the total donation to $10,000. After meeting their goal, the total donation was increased, and Northeaster Insurance donated an additional $5,000, to make the grand total $15,000.

The funds will help provide additional supplies to the families living in the House, as well as upgrade their living experience. The funds will also help with any necessary updates to the House, which has been serving families since 1982. The 25-bedroom house helps more than 400 families per year.