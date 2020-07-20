Capital Region residents try to beat the heat

Albany County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)—- During today’s intense heat, local kids enjoyed playing in the splash pads. Albany’s Mayor, Kathy Sheehan, extended the splash pad times for an extra two hours today. They closed at 8pm instead of 6pm.

With warm temperatures comes a a higher risk for heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

To prevent feeling sick, its important to stay hydrated and to eat food such as fruit that has higher water content as well as cold foods— like ice cream.

Today just so happened to be National Ice Cream Day as well!

