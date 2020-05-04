Capital Region indoor cycling chain prepares plan to reopen

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Call it a comeback! The Revolution, a local indoor cycling chain, has a plan in place and says they’re ready to reopen.

Over the weekend, the popular indoor cycling chain, with three locations in the region, emailed their community with the steps they will take to reopen safely.

While New York state is on PAUSE until May 15, Gov. Cuomo asked non-essential businesses to put plans in place on how they can reopen in a safely manner.

Above are the steps The Revolution is taking, detailed in a recent email to their community.

In their email, they said they’re planning a schedule for a reopen date of June 1, but warned that may change in response to new guidelines.

LATEST STORIES