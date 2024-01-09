ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — $731,104 in federal funding was awarded to local heritage organizations in efforts to support humanities in the Capital Region from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH). The Albany County Historical Association (ACHA) will receive $481,104 and the Underground Railroad History Project of the Capital Region (URHP) will receive $250,000.

The ACHA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to preserving, presenting, and promoting Albany County’s history and culture. The funding will allow it to restore an 18th-century carriage barn and a 19th-century greenhouse at the historic Ten Broeck Mansion Site. Money will go towards constructing an education center with family education programs and interactive exhibits.

The URHP is dedicated to researching and preserving the local and national history of the Underground Railroad movement at their Underground Railroad Education Center (UREC). This funding will go towards three components of its new Interpretive Center: the elevator system, geothermal system, and installation of a historic Dutch Barn timber frame that will serve as the focal point for the building’s entryway.

This new Interpretive Center will hold space for a library, a children’s center, spaces for indoor programs and exhibits, a media screening room, and space for storage and preservation of collections. The goals of this new center are to provide space for the programs UREC provides and to expand its capabilities for effective programming.