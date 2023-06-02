ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The American Heart Association is hosting the Capital Region Heart Walk and Run. The event is scheduled for Sunday, June 4.

The Walk and Run will take place at the W. Averell Harriman State Office Building Campus, located at 1220 Washington Ave, Albany, NY. The day will feature hands-only CPR training, blood pressure screenings, first-hand accounts from people affected by heart disease as well as the walk itself.

Below is the full itinerary for the event:

2023 Walk and Run Schedule

7 a.m. Run registration

8 a.m. 5K run begins

9 a.m. Walk activities start

10:15 a.m. Heart Walk program begins

10:45 a.m. Heart Walk kicks off

To register or donate, visit Capital Region Heart Walk.