ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is administering more than $1.8M in federal funding for several Capital Region health programs, supporting a range of new projects. These grants will support projects to improve outreach to at-risk youth in the City of Schenectady through Safe Inc. of Schenectady and will fund research on early screening for Alzheimer’s disease and innovative new therapeutics for blood diseases and rheumatoid arthritis.

“Recent years have shown us the vital importance of significant federal investment in local public health infrastructure,” Congressman Paul Tonko said. “As we make these investments, we must also make certain that no members of our community are left behind.”

The $1,868,346 grant will be broken down as follows-

$200,000 for Safe Inc. of Schenectady to support the Safe House emergency youth shelter, the only such certified shelter in Schenectady County

$150,000 for Safe Inc. of Schenectady to hire a full-time Street Outreach Case Manager and a full-time Street Outreach Worker to educate the community and provide support services to youth facing homelessness and human trafficking.

$996,212 for Vascular Vision Pharmaceuticals to support research into new therapeutics for blood diseases like sickle cell anemia

$306,974 for Early Alzheimer’s Diagnostics LLC to support research on early screening for Alzheimer’s Disease based on blood spectroscopy

$215,160 for Albany Medical College to support exploratory research into therapeutics for rheumatoid arthritis

“Combined with new funding to support critical research into innovative new diagnostics and therapeutics, these grants will help Capital Region organizations provide care to those who need it most while also maintaining our region’s position as a high-tech hub for research,” Tonko added.