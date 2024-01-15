ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gas prices in the Albany area have fallen 3.8 cents over the past week, according to GasBuddy. The average price of gas in the Capital Region is now $3.20 per gallon.

Prices in the Albany area are 15.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 20.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Albany was priced at $2.85 per gallon while the most expensive was $3.69 per gallon. The lowest price in New York State on Sunday was $2.47 per gallon while the highest was $4.19 per gallon.

The national price of gas has risen 0.6 cents in the past week for an average of $3.04 per gallon. The national average is down 1.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 23.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Albany and the national average

January 15, 2023: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g)

January 15, 2022: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

January 15, 2021: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

January 15, 2020: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

January 15, 2019: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

January 15, 2018: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

January 15, 2017: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)

January 15, 2016: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $1.92/g)

January 15, 2015: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.07/g)

January 15, 2014: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

“Last week was a bit of a mixed bag for gasoline prices, with prices increasing early on but falling again in recent days as the situation in the Red Sea continues to drive market volatility,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.