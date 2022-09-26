ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gas prices in the Albany area have fallen 11.5 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy. The average price of gas in the Capital Region is now $3.68 per gallon.

Prices in the Albany area are 53.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 44.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Albany was priced at $3.31 per gallon while the most expensive was $4.63 per gallon. The lowest price in New York State on Sunday was $2.99 per gallon while the highest was $4.99 per gallon.

The national price of gas has risen 3.2 cents in the past week for an average of $3.67 per gallon. The national average is down 17.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 49.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Albany and the national average

September 26, 2021: $3.24/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)

September 26, 2020: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

September 26, 2019: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

September 26, 2018: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

September 26, 2017: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

September 26, 2016: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

September 26, 2015: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

September 26, 2014: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)

September 26, 2013: $3.65/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)

September 26, 2012: $4.02/g (U.S. Average: $3.80/g)

“One of the longest gas price declines on record has finally come to an end after 14 weeks, with gas prices shooting up in several regions amidst myriad refinery issues from the West Coast to the Great Lakes and in between,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a wider gamut of price behaviors coast to coast in my career. A slew of unexpected refinery disruptions, including fires and routine maintenance, have seemingly all happened in a short span of time, causing wholesale gas prices to spike in areas of the West Coast, Great Lakes and Plains states – and some of those areas could see prices spike another 25 to 75 cents per gallon or more until issues are worked out.”

To see the lowest gas prices in your area, you can visit the GasBuddy website.