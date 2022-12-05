ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gas prices in the Albany area have fallen 9 cents over the past week, according to GasBuddy. The average price of gas in the Capital Region is now $3.73 per gallon.

Prices in the Albany area are 20.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 23.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Albany was priced at $3.19 per gallon while the most expensive was $3.99 per gallon. The lowest price in New York State on Sunday was $2.93 per gallon while the highest was $4.59 per gallon.

The national price of gas has fallen 15.8 cents in the past week for an average of $3.36 per gallon. The national average is down 43 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 1.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Albany and the national average

December 5, 2021: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)

December 5, 2020: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

December 5, 2019: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

December 5, 2018: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

December 5, 2017: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g)

December 5, 2016: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

December 5, 2015: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.04/g)

December 5, 2014: $3.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g)

December 5, 2013: $3.56/g (U.S. Average: $3.24/g)

December 5, 2012: $3.72/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)

“For the first time in 670 days, the national average price of gasoline has fallen below its year-ago level, dropping for the fourth straight week to its lowest level since January,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Every state has again seen average gasoline prices drop in the last week, and it remains very possible the national average could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas.”