ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Six Capital Region fire departments received six grants, totaling $559,942 in State and Municipal Facilities Capital (SAM) funding. The grants will go towards upgrading fire apparatuses, purchasing new turnout gear and extrication tools, and to make improvements at all six firehouses.

The breakdown of the grants is as follows:

$250,000 for Altamont Fire Department: Funding will support the purchase of a pumper engine outfitted with the necessary tools to accomplish the task of fire suppression, including hoses, ladders, air bottles, PPE, and hand tools. The new apparatus will replace one that is being retired from service.



$100,000 for Berne Fire District: Grant dollars will help fund the purchase of a generator to support the firematic needs of the department and provide shelter, food, and water to community members during extreme weather events and natural disasters. The funding will also be used to connect the Fire District’s training classroom to broadband.



$59,942 for Schonowe Fire Department Rotterdam Fire District 7: The funding will support the purchase of a Rescue Fire Suppression Unit (RTV).



$50,000 for Ames Volunteer Fire Department: The funding will support the purchase of new turnout gear to protect 25 volunteer firefighters on the job.



$50,000 for the Town of Mohawk Fire Department: Funding will support the purchase of a new power generator, a transfer switch, concrete pad, conduit, and wiring.



$50,000 for Hagaman Fire Department: Grant dollars will fund the purchase of extrication tools, safety equipment, and turnout gear.

“This grant funding for our Capital Region firehouses is an investment in the safety of our communities and in the first responders who are always there to answer the call, putting the lives of others before their own,” State Senator Michelle Hinchey said.

“This grant will be used to purchase new turnout gear that meets the current standards, replacing out-of-date and worn-out gear that our department is currently using,” Ames Volunteer Fire Department Chief Shawn Bowerman said. “The purchase of this gear would not have been possible without this grant award and will keep our members safe.”