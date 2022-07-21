ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Capital Region Cook-Off, hosted by Lark Hall is inviting all cooks and food lovers to whip up their favorite dishes for a chance to enter to win a prize. The event will be held on Saturday, July 23 from 2 to 6 p.m., at Lark Hall on Hudson Avenue.

Think you have the best cooking skills in the Capital Region? All dishes are welcome and judges will look for the best of the best in the region.

Prizes will be given for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places for each of the 3 categories at the event. The cost for entry of prizes in categories is $10-$30. For more information please email: capitalregioncookout@gmail.com