​COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — ​The Capital Region Ukrainian American community gathered in Cohoes today for a solemn memorial. This year marks 90 years since the Holodomor in Ukraine, a genocidal famine during the Soviet Union that claimed the lives of millions.

The son of two survivors noted that this commemoration comes at a time that Ukraine is again struggling to survive during Russia’s continued war. Politicians at the state and federal level attending the memorial stressed the need to continue supporting Ukraine.

Congressman Paul Tonko said, “In the understanding that Ukraine paid a terrible price 90 years ago, she cannot be asked to do that again. And so, I stand with you in solidarity to make certain that all is done to honor and protect Ukraine and to recognize her spirit and thirst for freedom and the resilience of the Ukrainian people.”

In 2018, the Senate and Assembly of New York State recognized the Holodomor as genocide against the Ukrainian people.