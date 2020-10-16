Capital Region ‘Buddy Walk’ shifts to car parade, virtual celebration

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saturday is the 24th-annual Capital Region Buddy Walk—a time celebrate the abilities and achievements of people with Down syndrome and promote inclusion. However, due to the pandemic, it won’t be like the others but there are still ways to get involved.

Usually, hundreds come out for the walk in support of those with Down syndrome, but this year, even though it’s celebrated differently, the mission is still the same. You can make a difference by attending the car parade or even from states away, with their virtual donations, which will help support the Center for Disability Services.

The car parade will held at the Center for Disability Services starting at 11 a.m.