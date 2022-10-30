ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, students from the Capital Region Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) Career and Technical Education Center’s Early Childhood Education program learned more about lesson planning for students. In this case, students focused their lesson planning around Halloween, by decorating pumpkins.

There are currently 19 students enrolled in the new Early Childhood Education program offered at the Career & Technical Education Center – Albany Campus. High school juniors and seniors learn the basics of child development, while also gaining experience in childhood education through the program. Students also learn to communicate and work with parents, guardians, and staff in an educational setting.