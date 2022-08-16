ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, officials cut the ribbon on the new $30 million Capital Region BOCES Career & Technical Education Center – Albany Campus. The new facility, located at 925 Watervliet-Shaker Road, houses 25 programs that will prepare students for in-demand careers.

“BOCES has taken it to another level with the opening of the new Career & Technical Education Center at the Albany Campus,” said Brian Hemlock, president of TCI NY. “Through our partnership with Capital Region BOCES, students come to us ready to work and with this new facility they will be even more equipped with the skills they need to be successful.”

Work began on the 170,000-square-foot facility in 2020 and it will open to students on September 6. Capital Region BOCES said about 1,100 high school students are registered for classes in the facility this school year. More than 200 adults are also expected to take classes at the new center as well.

Ribbon cutting crowd (Capital Region BOCES)

Dan McCoy, Albany County Executive (Capital Region BOCES)

Melinda Mack, Executive Director of the New York Association of Training and Employment Professionals (Capital Region BOCES)

Joseph Dragone, Capital Region BOCES Senior Executive Officer (Capital Region BOCES)

Peter Crummey, Colonie Town Supervisor (Capital Region BOCES)

Tom Rodick, Capital Region BOCES alum (Capital Region BOCES)

Capital Region BOCES CTE Center ribbon cutting (Capital Region BOCES)

“The grand opening of this center marks an important milestone in our mission to prepare New York workers for a rapidly changing economy,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “A diverse, skilled workforce is one of our state’s most valuable resources and it goes hand-in-hand with our ability to attract the best businesses with the best jobs. Thanks to $5 million in state funding, the CTE Center will bring state-of-the-art facilities, world-class job training, and hands-on learning to the Capital Region and continue building up New York’s workforce for generations to come.”

Programs offered at the facility

Auto Body Collision Repair and Refinishing

Automotive Services

Auto Trades Technology

Automotive Youth Educational System (AYES)

Building Trades

Carpentry Services

Cosmetology

Criminal Justice

Culinary Arts and Hospitality Technology

Digital Media Design

Diesel Technology

Early Childhood Education

Electrical Trades

Game Design and Implementation

Global Fashion Studies

HVAC/R

Manufacturing and Machining Technology

Network Cabling/Smart Home Technology

Sterile Processing Technician

Two-Year Sequence of Health Careers

Welding and Metal Fabrication

“Transitioning from Capital Region BOCES to my job at Albany Medical Center was smooth. I already knew the scenery and how to do my job and thanks to BOCES had made the connections I needed to be hired and be successful,” said Carrera Meyer-Hill, a 2021 graduate of the BOCES Sterile Processing Technician program who prepares medical instruments for surgeries at Albany Medical Center.