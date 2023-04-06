ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cinderella didn’t have many options when it came to dresses. But Thursday, local high schoolers could choose between nearly 100 of them.

The outfits were given a second life by students at Capital Region BOCES. “We’re upcycling all the dresses for the class,” said Chloe Perazzelli, Global Fashion Instructor at Capital Region BOCES. “Each year we get a couple new donations, and then the students kind of run the sale for us and help the students who are doing the work in class.”

Cinderella’s dress also disappeared at midnight—but students that found one on Thursday had a couple different options. “Students are given the option to either provide a Cinderella pass to us, and they get the garment free of charge, or they can pay five dollars for the dress and take it home,” added Perazzelli.

The cash goes right back into campus. “We have a program—a grab and go food program—that supports food insecurity on campus,” noted Perazzelli. “So, all the proceeds from that go back to the school and that program.”

Jocelyn Howe is in her second year at Capital Region BOCES. She said it’s great seeing people model her work. “Seeing something that we’ve worked with be worn is something that is super important to us,” she stated.

Her classmate, Sophia, agreed. “It’s great for preparing us for future jobs and everything,” added the Bethlehem High School student.

Both are looking forward to prom—and, of course, helping their friends find the perfect look. For more information on the “Cinderella prom dress” program, and fashion classes at Capital Region BOCES, visit their website.