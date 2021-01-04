Capital Region auto retailers donate $77K to St. Peter’s and St. Jude’s

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nemer Motor Group—of Nemer Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in Queensbury and Nemer Volkswagen in Latham—donated $50,000 to St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany for personal protective equipment. It also donated $27,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Nemer family’s donations represents support for surrounding communities amid the ongoing pandemic.

The donation to St. Peter’s was specifically earmarked for bringing personal protective equipment to hospital staff on the front lines of the pandemic, and represents a continued partnership between Nemer and the hospital. “We appreciate the sacrifices and wonderful work done by the entire staff at St. Peter’s Hospital and wanted to do our part,” said Nemer’s vice-president, Peter Nemer.

Nemer Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Saratoga also donated $27,000 to the local fundraising arm of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Albany. “With most national and local charities facing a shortage of funding this year, it’s important to do what we are able, when we are able,” said Eric Nemer, Peter’s son.

“Through the graciousness of our customers and the hard work of our employees, we are able to make this donation to St. Jude,” added Josh Nemer, Peter’s nephew and Eric’s cousin.

Along with their Queensbury and Latham locations, the Nemers also operate in Bennington.