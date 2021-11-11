Capital Region activists to rally for climate justice in Albany

The New York State Capitol building is seen March 16, 2008 in Albany, New York.(Photo by Daniel Barry/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Climate activists and elected officials are holding a rally and conference on November 13 at 11:30 a.m. at West Capitol Park in Albany. The rally, put together by Capital Region Climate Action Mobilization, is to call for the passage of the Climate and Community Investment Act (CCIA).

The CCIA is a climate justice bill that taxes corporations for polluting communities, creates green jobs, and invests in communities that are impacted by climate change. New York legislators did not pass the bill during the last legislative session.

After the rally, activists will march to the governor’s mansion and stage a die-in. Similar climate events will be happening in New York City and Rochester as part of a statewide effort led by New York Renews, a coalition of nearly 300 groups that support the CCIA.

Those that will be in attendance include: