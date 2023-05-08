ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Pride Center of the Capital Region has announced the 2023 Capital PRIDE Parade and Festival. The annual event, which is the largest pride celebration in the northeast outside of New York City and Boston, is scheduled for June 11.

The festival will be held at Washington Park in Albany. The parade will kick off at 11:45 a.m., starting down State Street, onto Lark Street, and then Madison Avenue.

Hosted by Fly 92.3’s Shawn Gillie, this year will feature performances from Martha Wash, Nina Sky, and Erin Harkes’ band Hark (formerly the Erin Harkes Band). Additionally there will be appearances from the Gay Men’s Chorus, Carmie Hope & Frieda Munchon, and the Capital Pride Drag Revue.

Capital PRIDE and the Capital Pride Parade and Festival benefit the critical programs and services of the Pride Center of the Capital Region. Parade entry and festival vendor registrations are now open.

For more information on the event or the organization, visit Capital Pride or Pride Center of the Capital Region. Capital Pride 2023 is presented by Hannaford Supermarkets.